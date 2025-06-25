Cork Protocol attacker transfers 4520 ETH to Tornado Cash and donates 10 ETH PANews 2025/06/25 15:20

PANews reported on June 25 that according to PeckShieldAlert monitoring, the Cork Protocol attacker address has transferred a total of 4,520 ETH (about $11 million) to the privacy protocol Tornado Cash. In addition, the address also donated 10 ETH to the "Free Alexey & Roman" project (Tornado Cash Developer Legal Fund) on the Juicebox platform.