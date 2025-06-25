British and American regulators accelerate unified supervision of digital assets, stablecoins and other fields

PANews
2025/06/25 11:40
PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin.com, on June 24, the U.S. Treasury Department issued a joint statement of the U.S.-UK Financial Regulatory Working Group, and the two sides reached an important alliance to strengthen the supervision of digital assets and reshape the financial market. On June 3, multiple departments of the United States and the United Kingdom held their 11th meeting in London to conduct in-depth discussions on digital finance and innovation. The discussion showed that the two governments are working together to promote the legislation of stablecoins and digital securities to unify regulatory standards.

The two sides exchanged digital asset regulatory priorities and legislative progress. The UK shared the latest developments in the digital securities sandbox and discussed strategies to promote cross-border innovation. The authorities stressed the significance of effective regulation for financial stability and growth and will continue to cooperate through global organizations. In addition, the regulatory framework for artificial intelligence has received attention, and both sides are committed to balancing innovation and security. In terms of capital markets, the UK and the US respectively elaborated on plans to adjust settlement cycles and listing rules. The working group agreed to meet again before the beginning of 2026 and maintain an open dialogue.

Pump Fun prints $10.2m in weekly fees but early unlocks haunt PUMP token

Pump Fun prints $10.2m in weekly fees but early unlocks haunt PUMP token

Pump.fun continues to rake in respectable fees, but its token struggles with insider selling.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that "God told" him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
