Zhao Changpeng's team responded to the rumor of "Zhao Changpeng's pardon": the news is false PANews 2025/06/25 12:14

TRUMP $9,964 +%0,91

PANews reported on June 25 that in response to a media report today that "Trump has approved a pardon for Zhao Changpeng," Zhao Changpeng's team responded: "This is false news. We will keep you updated as soon as there is any news."