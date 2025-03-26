Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

PANews
2025/03/26 14:30

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

1. Market observation

Keywords: MOVE, ETH, BTC

A "buyback wave" has swept the crypto industry, with 15 projects including Aave, Arbitrum, and Movement announcing token buyback plans, ranging from millions to tens of millions of dollars. The sources of buyback funds include protocol income, confiscated assets, and fund expenditures. This move is not only a stopgap measure to save the market in the short term, but also an important strategic layout for projects to reshape the token economy and give long-term value. At the same time, Immutable received a notice of termination of the SEC investigation, bringing a clear signal of regulation to the Web3 gaming industry.

Bitcoin prices continue to show a trend that is highly correlated with the U.S. stock market, with volatility remaining several times higher than that of U.S. stocks. Investors on both sides focus on the Fed's expectations of rate cuts. Analyst Daan Crypto Trades pointed out that Bitcoin is still trading at a solid premium, and if it can maintain this level and slowly recover to more than $90,000, it is expected to create a new high. The Greeks.live community briefing shows that the market is divided on the trend of cryptocurrencies. Some investors believe that it is suitable to buy on dips, while short sellers expect Bitcoin to fall to the $84,500 range.

In the regulatory field, the SEC announced that it will hold four roundtable meetings from April to June 2025, covering key topics such as crypto trading, custody, asset tokenization and DeFi. Commissioner Hester Peirce called this move a "spring sprint to crypto clarity," showing that regulators are shifting from an enforcement orientation to a constructive dialogue. It is worth noting that traditional financial institutions are increasingly accepting Bitcoin, and the GameStop board of directors has unanimously approved an update to its investment policy to include Bitcoin as one of the company's reserve assets. At the same time, the Oklahoma House of Representatives passed the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act, further demonstrating the recognition of Bitcoin by institutions and governments. In addition, Ripple reached a preliminary settlement agreement with the SEC, and the SEC agreed to refund a $75 million fine, marking the end of the long-term legal dispute between the two parties.

At the macro level, the market generally expects the Fed to shift from quantitative tightening (QT) to quantitative easing (QE), which may inject new liquidity into the financial market. However, Benjamin Cowen, CEO of crypto research firm IntoTheCryptoVerse, reminded that quantitative tightening has not completely ended, but has only reduced its scale from $60 billion per month to $40 billion. In addition, Goldman Sachs' latest report warned that Trump's upcoming reciprocal tariff policy may cause the market to experience "first collapse and then stability" and violent fluctuations, and the actual tax rate may be twice as high as market expectations.

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 26)

  • Bitcoin: $87,346.87 (-6.65% year-to-date), daily spot volume $28.634 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,055.65 (-38.48% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $11.309 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 47 (neutral)

  • Average GAS: BTC 1.4 sat/vB, ETH 0.36 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.7%, ETH 8.7%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: MOVE, XRP, LAYER, BTC, CRO

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0496

  • Sector ups and downs: Meme sector rose 4.74%, Layer2 sector rose 4.62%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 78,970 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$154 million, including BTC liquidation of US$32.8 million and ETH liquidation of US$24.22 million

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

3. ETF flows (as of March 25 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $26.83 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$3.21 million

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Pump.fun plans to expand to Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

  • Testnet Hoodi will activate Pectra upgrade at epoch 2048

  • Celo officially activates Ethereum L2 mainnet, hard fork block height 31057000

  • Walrus Protocol plans to launch on mainnet

  • U.S. Senate holds hearing on Paul Atkins' qualifications to serve as SEC Chairman on March 27

  • GRASS Airdrop One claim ends (planned for March 27, block 329341917)

  • Blockchain game Immortal Rising 2 completes $3 million in financing, TGE scheduled for March 27

  • Binance Launches Solv Protocol (SOLV), the 7th Phase of BNSOL Super Staking

  • Yield Guild Games (YGG) will unlock approximately 14.08 million tokens at 22:00 on March 27, accounting for 3.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$3 million.

The biggest gainers among the top 500 stocks by market capitalization today: WhiteRock (WHITE) up 64.41%, Movement (MOVE) up 29.04%, Gigachad (GIGA) up 26.88%, Particle Network (PARTI) up 25.61%, and Solayer (LAYER) up 17.92%.

Trading time: 15 projects started buybacks, Bitcoin and US stocks are correlated at several times the volatility level

5. Hot News

  • GoPlus has repurchased approximately 34.9 million GPS tokens in the first round, and all will be destroyed after the repurchase is completed.

  • Movement wallet address has received 10 million MOVE USDC from Binance in the early morning Treasury minted 300 million USDC on Ethereum in the early morning Ripple will recover $75 million in court fines from the SEC and withdraw its appeal

  • GameStop Adds Bitcoin to Company Reserve Assets

  • The U.S. SEC’s cryptocurrency working group will hold four new roundtable meetings in the next three months to discuss regulatory issues

  • US SEC terminates investigation into Immutable and related parties, finding no violations

  • CBOE Submits Solana ETF Application for Fidelity

  • Greeks.live: The community is divided on the current direction of the crypto market, some are bullish and believe that it is necessary to buy on dips

  • Paidun: GMX and MIM Spell hacker attacks have caused losses of about $13 million

  • BlackRock to Launch Bitcoin ETP in Europe

  • OKX will launch NAVI Protocol (NAVX)

  • Bithumb will list Redstone (RED) and Nillion (NIL) Korean Won trading pairs

  • Arbitrum DAO proposes to withdraw 225 million ARB game incentive plan, questioning mismanagement

  • Oklahoma House passes Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

  • Dogecoin Foundation sets up official reserve, first purchases 10 million DOGE

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,784.09-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000218-60.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-0.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08623-6.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22418-5.17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily