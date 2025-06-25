Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $589 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

PANews
2025/06/25 11:56
PANews reported on June 25 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (June 24, Eastern Time) was US$589 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$436 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$51.652 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$85.1641 million. Currently, FBTC's total historical net inflow has reached US$11.647 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$130.283 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.18%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$47.595 billion.

