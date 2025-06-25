Sahara AI announces SAHARA token economic model, airdrop accounts for 8.15%

2025/06/25 10:58
PANews reported on June 25 that according to official news, Sahara AI announced the economic model of its native token SAHARA. 64.25% of the total supply will be used for community and ecological development, including 33.93% for ecosystem construction, 20.75% for community incentives, 8.15% for airdrops, and 1.42% for distribution through the Buidlpad community. The remaining distribution includes: 15% for core contributors, 19.75% for early supporters, and 1% for liquidity and market stability.

In addition, Sahara AI announced that it will provide "Knowledge Airdrop" for early contributors. 5% of the total SAHARA token supply and exclusive cash rewards have been reserved for early contributors of the entire Sahara AI ecosystem. The "Knowledge Airdrop" will only be collected on BSC to ensure a smooth process. The official collection page is now online and the application will be open at 20:00 on June 26, Beijing time.

Pump Fun prints $10.2m in weekly fees but early unlocks haunt PUMP token

Pump.fun continues to rake in respectable fees, but its token struggles with insider selling.
Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
