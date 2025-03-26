DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

PANews
2025/03/26 16:30
READY
READY$0,003711-4,87%
DEF-AI
DEFAI$0,0001637-0,90%
Tron Bull
BULL$0,004489+2,02%

Author: Diego , Twitter blogger

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

This article only represents the author's views and does not constitute investment advice.

Over the past week, we have witnessed a sharp rebound in the DeFAI sector, with most of the top tokens such as ANON, GRIFFAIN, RSS3 and PAAL achieving price increases of 30% to 70%.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

The bullish trend in the crypto market has finally reappeared, with the price of Bitcoin returning to $88,000 and Ethereum also breaking through $2,000.

With the macro economy improving and the Federal Reserve rate cuts imminent, the perfect storm for a DeFAI bull market is becoming a reality.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

In today’s article, we first analyze the recent DeFAI market dynamics.

I will then lay out why I believe DeFAI will become one of the most successful crypto narratives in 2025.

Finally, I will present my personal DeFAI portfolio to give you an idea of ​​my bets on the current market.

DeFAI Market Dynamics

The data doesn’t lie, and over the past week we’ve observed that DeFAI has shown remarkable relative strength compared to all other narratives.

In terms of price performance, DeFAI is the best performing narrative, gaining an average of 37% in the last seven days alone.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI was the strongest performing market hotspot in January, but the entire market collapsed in February and March, causing DeFAI's bull market to stagnate.

Today, after two months of a bear market, we finally see the right entry point.

If Bitcoin and Ethereum suddenly soar and pull out a few big positive lines, can you imagine how the market value of the DeFAI track (currently less than $1 billion) will change?

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI is an innovation, but also a "cult"

But why, of all the narratives in the crypto space (gaming, NFTs, memecoins, layer 1, abstraction layers), is ​DeFAI​ the best performing track?

In my opinion, DeFAI will become the strongest crypto narrative for the following reasons:

  • DeFAI is the subsequent evolution of DeFi, which was the dominant narrative in the bull market cycle of 2020/2021. DeFi (and DeFAI by extension) is the core reason why blockchain technology is used in daily life, and it is also the area where users, funds and attention are most concentrated.
  • DeFAI’s first batch of products are already online, which means that we are not betting on abstract future concept projects, but investing in companies that are actually operating and continuously innovating the DeFi experience. These companies have earned millions of dollars in transaction fees.
  • DeFAI is also a community-driven narrative. This is absolutely true from my personal experience. Whenever I post something on platform X, hundreds of DeFAI enthusiasts interact with me, and my posts always get hundreds of thousands of impressions, which shows that many people are paying attention to DeFAI and its future development.
  • DeFAI is also one of the areas that developers are currently paying the most attention to. In recent months, I have maintained close communication with many core founders in the DeFAI ecosystem, including Daniele of HeyAnon, R of Fungi Agent, Bebis of Cod3x, James Ross of Mode Network, etc. These builders are concentrating on creating the next wave of DeFAI, and I firmly believe that they will realize this vision.

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

DeFAI Personal Portfolio

I don’t like to reveal my holdings, but I believe now is the right time: before the public FOMOs and rushes to buy DeFAI tokens, and before the market frenzy completely consumes rationality.

I won’t reveal the exact size of my wallet, but I will disclose the percentage of each token in my portfolio.

This is my personal DeFAI wallet:

DeFAI summer is coming, are you ready?

My current largest holding is ANON, which accounts for 35% of the portfolio, MODE accounts for 15%, AIXBT accounts for 13%, BNKR and VIRTUAL account for 8% each, CDX, GRIFFAIN and PAAL are 5% each. Finally, MAIGA, GATSBY and BUZZ are held in smaller proportions, accounting for 2% each.

Are you ready for the DeFAI bull run?

DeFAI is always evolving and you can still participate in the process, especially before the overall track size exceeds $1 billion.

The DeFAI bull market will be brilliant and we will work together to win in this wave of encryption.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115 784,09-2,48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0,000000000000000000218-60,21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0,003821+2,08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0,356-0,83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0,08623-6,33%
DOGE
DOGE$0,22418-5,17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0,000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily