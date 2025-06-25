Bitcoin dominance has now risen back to 62%

PANews
2025/06/25 07:51
Nowchain
NOW$0.00766+0.65%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to The Block, Bitcoin's dominance has rebounded to 62% after a significant decline to 59% in May. The current upward trend in Bitcoin's dominance shows that capital flows continue to favor Bitcoin rather than smaller digital assets, which may delay the arrival of a broader altcoin rally. The rebound in dominance reflects the divergence in investment patterns as cryptocurrencies gain increasing attention on Wall Street. Although cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular among traditional financial institutions, unlike Bitcoin's mainstream adoption, altcoins have not yet experienced a similar institutional boom. This preference for cryptocurrency-related stocks may have curbed investors' interest in altcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

