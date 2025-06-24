Polymarket nears unicorn status with $200m funding round: report

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 22:39
U Coin
U$0,01222-2,55%
EPNS
PUSH$0,03841-6,61%

Polymarket, the blockchain-powered prediction platform where traders wagered nearly $3.2 billion on the 2024 U.S. election, is reportedly courting investors in a $200 million round. The deal could push its valuation past $1 billion, propelling it into unicorn territory.

On June 24, The Information reported that Polymarket is closing in on a $200 million funding round, a move that would elevate the decentralized prediction market’s valuation well beyond the billion-dollar threshold.

Sources close to the deal confirm that the raise is in its final stages, with capital earmarked for navigating regulatory hurdles and accelerating international expansion.

If completed, this would eclipse Polymarket’s previous funding record and mark a major milestone following its recent integration with X, which now embeds the platform’s prediction data directly into millions of social media feeds.

Who’s backing Polymarket’s rise and what’s at stake?

While the current round’s participants haven’t been formally disclosed, longtime backers like Founders Fund, Peter Thiel’s investment firm, are widely expected to be involved, alongside crypto-native heavyweights such as Dragonfly and Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Market chatter also suggests the latest push has attracted new institutional players, though it remains unclear whether they hail from traditional fintech circles or crypto-focused investment firms.

In May 2024, Polymarket disclosed it had raised a total of $70 million across two prior rounds: a $25 million Series A led by General Catalyst, and a $45 million Series B led by Founders Fund with participation from Buterin and others.

That $70 million figure stood as the platform’s highest funding total to date—but the forthcoming $200 million round would become the largest capital raise in its history.

Attracting more than capital

Still, institutional capital isn’t the only thing Polymarket is attracting. Despite geoblocking U.S. users since its 2022 CFTC settlement, the platform has seen surging volumes, drawing renewed scrutiny from U.S. regulators who remain wary of offshore platforms offering political contracts to domestic users.

CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam’s recent warning about offshore platforms “providing exposure to U.S. customers” was widely interpreted as a reference to Polymarket. Industry analysts suggest that a significant share of Polymarket’s activity comes from U.S.-based traders using VPNs.

In contrast to its regulated competitor Kalshi, Polymarket’s rapid ascent highlights a growing divide between onshore compliance and the crypto-native ethos of permissionless information markets. The upcoming raise will test investor conviction in that model—and may invite another round of regulatory scrutiny.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1,5566-1,79%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,0001394+1,23%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:13
Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Luxury brokerage Christie’s International Real Estate, affiliated with the renowned Christie’s auction house, has unveiled a dedicated crypto division. The firm has created a specialized team of lawyers, analysts, and crypto experts to handle digital asset transactions, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Christie’s CEO Aaron Kirman said that the division was launched after closing several high-profile crypto transactions. One notable deal involved the purchase of a $65 million property in Beverly Hills using Bitcoin . “The trend was obvious — crypto is here to stay. It’s only going to get bigger over the next few years,” Kirman told the Times. The crypto division will facilitate high-value real estate deals without banks or fiat. Christie’s $1B Worth Real Estate Portfolio Kirman said that he now has a portfolio of homes worth more than $1 billion, whose sellers are willing to accept crypto. Included in the portfolio is Invisible House in Joshua Tree, priced at about $18 million with a design featuring reflective walls. According to Kirman, crypto could account for more than one-third of all residential property sales in the US within five years. Chris Hanley, the owner of Invisible House said that crypto payments “signals an openness to innovative buyers,” including crypto millionaires looking for real-world assets to diversify. Crypto Milestone Signals ‘Speculative to Serious’ Portfolio Shift The crypto space is experiencing a trifecta of regulatory clarity, macro easing, and corporate adoption, driving institutional adoption. The shift is pushing crypto from speculative asset to serious portfolio contender, James Harris, the newly appointed CEO of Tesseract Group of digital asset firms, told Cryptonews. “The recent U.S. ‘Crypto Week’ breakthroughs — especially the passage of the GENIUS Act (now signed into law) and the movement of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills through Congress — have acted as a major catalyst,” Harris noted. “These developments mark a shift away from regulation-by-enforcement and toward clear, supportive frameworks, which has emboldened institutional investors.” Further, broader economic conditions and corporate treasuries are also helping push crypto as a natural beneficiary, he added.
Major
MAJOR$0,17086-0,02%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,1728+6,40%
Moonveil
MORE$0,10409-2,99%
SphereX
HERE$0,00036+5,57%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,04497+2,11%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 13:27

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading”

Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment