Circle stock faces pressure as rate cuts, lock-up expiry loom

Circle stock price has gone parabolic after its highly successful initial public offering earlier this month.

Circle, trading under the ticker symbol CRCL, jumped to a record high of $298, bringing its market capitalization to $58 billion, slightly below the USD Coin (USDC) valuation of $61 billion. 

The surge in Circle stock has been driven by ongoing stablecoin hype, with more companies exploring launches of their own. Top U.S. banks are reportedly in talks to develop a stablecoin, while major retailers like Amazon and Walmart are also working on digital dollar products.

Meanwhile, Fiserv, a $94 billion company, is developing FIUSD, a stablecoin that will leverage infrastructure from Paxos and Circle and run on the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

Circle stock has also rallied after the U.S. Senate passed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a regulatory framework for the stablecoin market. Circle stands to benefit if Tether (USDT), the current market leader, fails to comply with the new requirements.

Circle stock faces risks ahead

Despite the rally, Circle stock faces several key risks. For one, the growth of USDC has stalled. Its market capitalization remains around $61.7 billion, roughly unchanged over the past few weeks.

On the positive side, USDC’s transaction volume and the number of active stablecoin addresses have jumped by 72% and 20%, respectively, in the past 30 days. Adjusted volume rose to $829 billion, while total addresses climbed to 9.7 million.

The other risk is that Circle has become highly overvalued, which likely explains why Cathie Wood has started to sell. Its market capitalization of $58 billion is slightly lower than its combined assets. It is also much higher than its 2024 revenue of $1.67 billion, implying the stock trades at more than 30 times sales which might scare away some invesetors.

There is also macro risk. The Federal Reserve is expected to start cutting interest rates soon. In recent comments, Fed officials Michele Bowman and Christopher Waller said they would support a rate cut at the July meeting.

Rate cuts would hurt Circle’s revenue model, as the company earns most of its income from investments in short-term bonds, whose yields will decline in a lower-rate environment. Additionally, CRCL stock may face selling pressure as the IPO lock-up period approaches its expiry in December, which would allow insiders to begin unloading shares.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that "God told" him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Christie's Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Luxury brokerage Christie's International Real Estate, affiliated with the renowned Christie's auction house, has unveiled a dedicated crypto division. The firm has created a specialized team of lawyers, analysts, and crypto experts to handle digital asset transactions, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Christie's CEO Aaron Kirman said that the division was launched after closing several high-profile crypto transactions. One notable deal involved the purchase of a $65 million property in Beverly Hills using Bitcoin . "The trend was obvious — crypto is here to stay. It's only going to get bigger over the next few years," Kirman told the Times. The crypto division will facilitate high-value real estate deals without banks or fiat. Christie's $1B Worth Real Estate Portfolio Kirman said that he now has a portfolio of homes worth more than $1 billion, whose sellers are willing to accept crypto. Included in the portfolio is Invisible House in Joshua Tree, priced at about $18 million with a design featuring reflective walls. According to Kirman, crypto could account for more than one-third of all residential property sales in the US within five years. Chris Hanley, the owner of Invisible House said that crypto payments "signals an openness to innovative buyers," including crypto millionaires looking for real-world assets to diversify. Crypto Milestone Signals 'Speculative to Serious' Portfolio Shift The crypto space is experiencing a trifecta of regulatory clarity, macro easing, and corporate adoption, driving institutional adoption. The shift is pushing crypto from speculative asset to serious portfolio contender, James Harris, the newly appointed CEO of Tesseract Group of digital asset firms, told Cryptonews. "The recent U.S. 'Crypto Week' breakthroughs — especially the passage of the GENIUS Act (now signed into law) and the movement of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills through Congress — have acted as a major catalyst," Harris noted. "These developments mark a shift away from regulation-by-enforcement and toward clear, supportive frameworks, which has emboldened institutional investors." Further, broader economic conditions and corporate treasuries are also helping push crypto as a natural beneficiary, he added.
