Ark Invest dumps more Circle shares to renew bets on other stocks

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 20:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.10427-2.36%
Major
MAJOR$0.17083+0.08%
Particl
PART$0.1738+0.23%
ARK
ARK$0.4705-2.28%

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest is showing no signs of slowing down its Circle shares sell-off and has made yet another sizable dump as part of its ongoing portfolio reshuffle.

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Ark Invest offloaded another major portion of its million-dollar stake in CRCL, the newly listed stock of stablecoin issuer Circle. The sale, worth approximately $110 million, marked the firm’s fourth large-scale dump in less than a week and comes just a day after its $146.2 million sell-off.

ARK spread the three-part sale across different funds. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) sold 306,921 units of the shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) offloaded 72,302, and the remaining 36,621 were sold by the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF).

The streak of sales comes as CRCL continues to surge, suggesting Ark is capitalizing on its early investment gains. Trading at $263.45 at the time of writing, the stock has been on an upward rise since debuting at $31 just weeks ago, and briefly spiked near $300 during intraday trading on Monday.

In total, the Cathie Wood-led investment firm has now sold around 1.6 million CRCL shares. Despite the sell-offs, it maintains its status as one of the largest stakeholders in the stablecoin issuer’s stock and still holds approximately 2.8 million shares.

Following the latest sale, Ark Invest reallocated capital into other positions, boosting its holdings in Coinbase (COIN) and Robinhood (HOOD). The firm purchased 4,198 COIN shares worth $1.3 million and 319,640 HOOD shares valued at $24.4 million, among others.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5566-1.79%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that “God told” him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001394+1.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 17:13
Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Luxury brokerage Christie’s International Real Estate, affiliated with the renowned Christie’s auction house, has unveiled a dedicated crypto division. The firm has created a specialized team of lawyers, analysts, and crypto experts to handle digital asset transactions, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Christie’s CEO Aaron Kirman said that the division was launched after closing several high-profile crypto transactions. One notable deal involved the purchase of a $65 million property in Beverly Hills using Bitcoin . “The trend was obvious — crypto is here to stay. It’s only going to get bigger over the next few years,” Kirman told the Times. The crypto division will facilitate high-value real estate deals without banks or fiat. Christie’s $1B Worth Real Estate Portfolio Kirman said that he now has a portfolio of homes worth more than $1 billion, whose sellers are willing to accept crypto. Included in the portfolio is Invisible House in Joshua Tree, priced at about $18 million with a design featuring reflective walls. According to Kirman, crypto could account for more than one-third of all residential property sales in the US within five years. Chris Hanley, the owner of Invisible House said that crypto payments “signals an openness to innovative buyers,” including crypto millionaires looking for real-world assets to diversify. Crypto Milestone Signals ‘Speculative to Serious’ Portfolio Shift The crypto space is experiencing a trifecta of regulatory clarity, macro easing, and corporate adoption, driving institutional adoption. The shift is pushing crypto from speculative asset to serious portfolio contender, James Harris, the newly appointed CEO of Tesseract Group of digital asset firms, told Cryptonews. “The recent U.S. ‘Crypto Week’ breakthroughs — especially the passage of the GENIUS Act (now signed into law) and the movement of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills through Congress — have acted as a major catalyst,” Harris noted. “These developments mark a shift away from regulation-by-enforcement and toward clear, supportive frameworks, which has emboldened institutional investors.” Further, broader economic conditions and corporate treasuries are also helping push crypto as a natural beneficiary, he added.
Major
MAJOR$0.17086-0.02%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1728+6.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10409-2.99%
SphereX
HERE$0.00036+5.57%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04497+2.11%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 13:27

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

ZRC price soars 50% as Zircuit unveils “Hyperliquid for AI Trading”

Swedish digital commerce company Refine Group raises 5 million Swedish kronor for Bitcoin investment