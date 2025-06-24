The central bank and six other departments: encourage pilot areas to actively and steadily promote digital RMB in the consumer sector

PANews
2025/06/24 17:07
PANews reported on June 24 that the People's Bank of China and six other departments jointly issued the "Guiding Opinions on Financial Support to Boost and Expand Consumption", which mentioned the continuous optimization of payment services. Support financial institutions to focus on key consumption scenarios such as "food, housing, transportation, travel, shopping, entertainment, and medical care", continue to promote the construction of payment convenience, effectively improve the compatibility of various payment methods such as cash, bank cards, mobile payments, and digital RMB, and provide consumers with a more efficient and convenient payment experience. Continue to improve the level of aging-friendly payment services, optimize the foreign card acceptance environment in key areas, deepen cooperation between credit card consumption and various scenarios, and effectively meet the payment service needs of groups such as the elderly and foreigners coming to China. Encourage pilot areas to actively and steadily promote the digital RMB in the consumption field.

