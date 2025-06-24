Iran's foreign minister says no ceasefire agreement has been reached, but is willing to stop there

PANews
2025/06/24 09:02
Everclear
CLEAR$0.04654+19.30%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi posted on the social media platform "X" that, as Iran has repeatedly made clear, it was Israel that launched a war against Iran, not Iran that launched a war against Israel. So far, no "agreement" has been reached on a ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, as long as the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people before 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention of continuing to take counterattacks after that. The final decision on the cessation of military operations will be made later.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,791.92-2.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
Bitcoin
BTC$115,791.92-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 19:29
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-8.94%
Farcana
FAR$0.000225-3.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:51

Trending News

More

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand