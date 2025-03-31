Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

PANews
2025/03/31 11:05
SEED
SEED$0.001113-4.79%

Highlights of this issue

According to incomplete statistics from PANews, there were 11 investment and financing events in the global blockchain last week (3.24-3.30), with a total funding scale of approximately US$94.5 million, a significant decrease compared to the previous week. An overview is as follows:

  • DeFi announced two investment and financing events, among which the on-chain order processing company Warlock Labs completed $8 million in financing, led by Polychain Capital;
  • The Web3 game track announced two investment and financing events, among which Planetarium Labs, the developer of the blockchain game Immortal Rising 2, completed a $3 million financing;
  • Web3+AI announced one investment and financing event. AI proxy public chain Hibit completed a $5 million financing, with Waterdrop Capital and others participating in the investment.
  • The Infrastructure & Tools sector announced two investment and financing events, among which the Ethereum on-chain oracle service Chronicle completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe;
  • Other categories announced one investment and financing event. Memecoin incubation platform Coresky completed a $15 million Series A financing, led by Tido Capital.
  • The centralized financial sector announced two investment and financing events. Among them, Rain, a debit card issuer that allows stablecoin settlement, completed a $24.5 million financing, led by Norwest Venture Partners.

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

Financing Weekly Report | 11 public financing events; Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe

DeFi

On-chain order processing company Warlock Labs completes $8 million financing, led by Polychain Capital

On-chain order processing company Warlock Labs has completed $8 million in financing. Polychain Capital led the investment, with participation from Greenfield Capital, Reciprocal ventures, Symbolic Capital, Ambush Capital and TRGC. The company aims to prove that the submitted order flow has not been tampered with to ensure fair trading.

Solana Ecosystem Restaking Protocol Fragmetric Completes $5 Million Financing, Led by RockawayX

Solana Ecosystem Re-Pledge Agreement Fragmetric Completes $5 Million in Financing, Led by RockawayX, with Participants from Robot Ventures, Amber Group, Hypersphere, and BitGo. Currently, Fragmetric has received a total of $12 million in financing. According to previous news , Solana Re-Pledge Agreement Fragmetric Completed $7 Million in Seed Round Financing, Led by Finality Capital Partners and Hashed.

Web3 Games

Animation IP ecosystem Tarta Labs completes $4.5 million in financing, with HashKey Capital and others participating

Anime IP ecosystem Tarta Labs announced the completion of a $4.5 million financing round, with participation from BITKRAFT Ventures, The Spartan Group, Infinity Ventures Crypto, HashKey Capital, and Gam3Girl Ventures. It is reported that Tarta Labs' first game Spot Zero will enter CBT1 (Closed Beta 1) in April this year.

Blockchain game Immortal Rising 2 developer Planetarium Labs completes $3 million in financing

Planetarium Labs' dark fantasy blockchain game "Immortal Rising 2" successfully completed a $3 million financing led by Solarium Labs before TGE (March 27) and successfully completed the NFT sales. Investors in this round of financing also include Spartan Group, Immutable, MARBLEX, Comma3 Ventures, Sovrun, 32-Bit Ventures, Notch Ventures, Cristian Manea, Niels de Ruiter and other Web3 institutions and angel investors. The new funds will be used to expand the ecosystem and enhance gameplay. Planetarium Labs is a community-driven Web3 game company that previously completed a $32 million Series A financing led by Animoca Brands .

AI

AI proxy public chain Hibit completes $5 million financing, with Waterdrop Capital and others participating

AI agent public chain Hibit announced the completion of US$5 million in financing, with participation from Bochsler Finance, Nvdia, Distributed Shenbo, Waterdrop Capital, Web3 Venture, Betterverse DAO, Hitters and many traditional entrepreneurs. This round of funds will be used to promote the ecological construction of Layer2 infrastructure, Hibit DEX, full-chain interoperability technology and AI Agent economy. Hibit is an independent Layer2, which has covered multiple public chains such as TON, Kaspa, Solana, ETH, BTC, BNB, ICP, etc., focusing on secure cross-chain solutions for non-cross-chain bridges. Its core product Hibit DEX supports millions of TPS, permissionless listing, and integrates CEX and DEX features to serve AI agent and Meme community scenarios.

DePIN

DeCharge, a decentralized charging project based on Solana, completes $2.5 million in seed round financing

DeCharge, a decentralized charging project based on Solana, announced the completion of a $2.5 million seed round of financing, led by Lemniscap, with participation from Colosseum, Daedalus, Escape Velocity, and Levitate Labs. According to reports, DeCharge is a community-driven electric vehicle charging network built on Solana. It achieves decentralized ownership and monetization of electric vehicle charging through modular charging stations, allowing anyone to host and operate charging infrastructure.

Infrastructure & Tools

Chronicle, an Ethereum-based oracle service, raises $12 million in seed funding led by Strobe

Chronicle, an oracle service on the Ethereum chain, has completed a $12 million seed round of financing, led by Strobe (formerly Blocktower Venture Capital), with participation from Brevan Howard, 6th Man Ventures and others. The new funds are intended to support its service provision for data infrastructure for tokenized assets.

Arcium, a parallel privacy computing network, completes $1 million in angel round financing

Arcium (formerly Elusiv), a parallelized privacy computing project, announced the completion of a $1 million angel round of financing, with investors including Jordi Alexander, Joe McCann, WereMeow, Fedor Holz and RunnerXBT. Arcium said that this round of financing brings its total financing to $11 million. According to reports, Arcium is a decentralized confidential computing network that uses a distributed architecture and multi-party computing (MPC) to ensure data integrity and confidentiality by processing encrypted data across multiple nodes without exposing the complete data set.

other

Meme:

Memecoin incubation platform Coresky completes $15 million Series A financing, led by Tido Capital

Memecoin incubation platform Coresky announced the completion of a $15 million Series A financing round, led by Tido Capital, with participation from WAGMI Ventures, CoPilot Ventures, Web3 Vision Fund and Parallel Ventures, bringing the total financing amount to $21 million. The Coresky platform promotes the community to fairly launch the memecoin project through user voting.

Centralized Finance

Rain, a debit card issuer that allows stablecoin settlement, completes $24.5 million financing, led by Norwest Venture Partners

Rain, a company that issues debit and credit cards, has raised $24.5 million in funding, led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Galaxy Ventures, Goldcrest, Thayer and Hard Yaka. Rain's valuation in this round of financing has not been disclosed. Rain is a company that issues debit and credit cards that allow customers to settle payments using stablecoins. Rain will use the funds raised in this round to expand its team, develop new technologies and apply for additional regulatory licenses.

Remittance app Abound completes $14 million financing, led by NEAR Foundation

Abound, the remittance app spun out of Times Internet in 2023, has raised $14 million in its first external funding round. The seed round was all equity-funded and was led by NEAR Foundation, with participation from Circle Ventures, Times Internet, and other investors. The company plans to use the new funds to expand its business scope, increase its product offerings, and improve its technology infrastructure. Originally called Times Club, Abound allows users to send remittances to India, earn rewards, and get cash back on services such as live sports, grocery shopping, and OTT subscriptions. The company plans to explore ways to give users access to high-yield savings, India-centric investments, and cross-border credit solutions. Abound currently has 40 employees, primarily based in India. The company plans to expand its headcount and build a management team in the United States.

Venture Capital

Crypto VC Maven 11 Completes Third Fund Raising with $107 Million

European crypto venture capital firm Maven 11 has closed its third fund at $107 million, slightly above its initial $100 million target, and about nine months later than initially expected. The fund is backed by Theta Capital Management and new institutional backers in Europe and Asia, with Maven 11 not naming all LPs, but noting that London-based investment firm Karatage is one of the participants. The size of the third fund is still smaller than Maven 11's second fund, which closed at $120 million in May 2023.

Balder Bomans, CIO and managing partner of Maven 11, said that the fund has supported several startups in the past year, including decentralized trading platform GTE, on-chain competition platform JokeRace, on-chain major brokerage August and Ethereum expansion startup Spire Labs, and has deployed about 15% of the funds, with the remaining funds planned to be deployed in the next 3-4 years. The third fund will support equity and token rounds ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. Its investment focus covers emerging areas such as consumer applications, infrastructure, and the intersection of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency.

French state-owned bank Bpifrance sets up €25 million fund to invest in cryptocurrencies

French state-owned investment bank Bpifrance plans to invest up to 25 million euros (about 26.95 million U.S. dollars) to purchase niche cryptocurrencies to support French cryptocurrency projects. This is the first time that Bpifrance has set up a fund to directly purchase cryptocurrencies. Previously, the bank has invested 150 million euros in blockchain projects, but only involved a "small amount" of cryptocurrency investment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,784.09-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000218-60.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-0.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08623-6.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22418-5.17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily