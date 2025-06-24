Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran’s soft retaliation

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 02:00
Major
MAJOR$0.16909-1.54%
U Coin
U$0.01221-2.16%

U.S. stocks have shown gains as Iran’s attack on a U.S. airbase in Qatar produced no casualties. Still, tensions threaten to escalate.

Major U.S. stock indices saw small gains despite the U.S. entry into Israel’s war with Iran. On Monday, June 23, Dow Jones was up 270 points or 39.98%, while the S&P 500 was up 0.69%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.78%, boosted by growth stocks, while oil prices dropped 5%.

Dow Jones up 200 points despite Iran's soft retaliation - 1

The timing of the three U.S. strikes on major Iranian nuclear facilities, which happened when the markets were closed, may have muted a reaction. Oil also traded only slightly higher, despite fears that Iran may resort to drastic measures. This included the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil artery.

Still, traders braced for Iran’s response, and on June 23, the Iranian military reported that they had already launched a strike on the U.S. military base in Qatar. Qatar’s foreign ministry confirmed, but added that there were no casualties, as the U.S. evacuated its planes and personnel days ago.

Trump declares victory, threatens regime change

U.S. officials have already threatened severe consequences if Iran chooses to retaliate. Trump even talked about regime change, suggesting that Iranian Ayatollahs could be replaced with a democratic government.

Still, it is not yet clear whether or not the U.S. is committed to a full-fledged war with Iran. The effectiveness of the U.S. strikes on Iran, which President Donald Trump called a “spectacular military success,” still has to be assessed. Independent agencies saw no signs of elevated radiation.

The questionable effectiveness of the U.S. strikes, as well as Iran’s careful response, suggests that tensions may be de-escalating. For this reason, growth stocks were up, with Tesla gaining almost 10% after launching its Robotaxi service.

Still, the launch was not without its problems, with numerous riders reporting speeding and traffic law violations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Bitcoin
BTC$115,791.92-2.38%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
Bitcoin
BTC$115,791.92-2.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 19:29
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10227-8.94%
Farcana
FAR$0.000225-3.01%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:51

Trending News

More

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand