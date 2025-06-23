Circle's gains expanded to more than 24%, and its share price approached the $300 mark PANews 2025/06/23 23:31

MORE $0,10206 -9,04% GAINS $0,02553 +1,63% U $0,01219 -2,48% ROSE $0,02699 +0,59%

PANews reported on June 23 that U.S. stock market trends showed that Circle's (CRCL.N) share price rose by more than 24% and approached the $300 mark.