DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

PANews
2025/04/01 14:48
Pendle
PENDLE$4.399+0.41%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.006486+33.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00204-5.77%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11963+0.56%

Author: Coinshift , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The DeFi yield market is growing rapidly — with Pendle and Spectra serving as key players contributing to the growth of the space, each taking a different approach.

Pendle is having a breakout year in 2024. Thanks to integration with staking/re-staking ETH derivatives (LST and LRT), an active community, and strong airdrop momentum, Pendle TVL has risen from $20M to $4.6B.

In June 2024, APWine changed its name to Spectra, focusing on permissionless pool creation and integration with stable, real-income assets such as csUSDL (Coinshift) and USR (Resolv). By early 2025, its TVL grew from $20 million to around $190 million. Although not as fast as Pendle, it has continued appeal in Base and other L2s. Spectra is also developing MetaVaults functionality to improve capital efficiency in the yield market.

This article aims to review the development history of the two protocols, explain how they differ, and how their growth strategies will affect the future returns of DeFi.

Note: This article is for reference only and does not constitute financial advice. All data related to token prices, market capitalization, and protocol TVL are based on public sources such as DeFiLlama .

Spectra and Pendle : Development trajectories

Pendle 's Explosive Growth: First-Mover Advantage

Pendle has taken a lead in the yield derivatives space by turning future yields into tradable assets. Thanks to the liquidity staking boom and early integrations with staked ETH derivatives such as Lido’s wstETH and Renzo’s ezETH, its TVL soared to $5.2 billion by mid-2024.

Key drivers of Pendle's growth include:

  • Early support for popular yield tokens
  • The vePENDLE model directs issuance to high-demand pools, encouraging deep liquidity
  • Bribe-driven governance system to incentivize active participation and increase token utility

As TVL climbs, protocol revenue and user engagement also rise, creating a flywheel effect. Thanks to the narrative around revenue innovation and increasing fee accumulation, Pendle's native token has risen 20x in 2024.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 Pendle’s TVL growth

Spectra 's low-key reboot and breakout moment

Spectra took a different approach — a strategic, phased rollout rather than a high-profile launch. Initial adoption was muted after it relaunched with a planned yield market in June 2024. But that changed in December 2024, when Spectra’s TVL jumped from $20 million to over $190 million in just a few weeks.

What was the catalyst? The rapid rise of Resolv Labs’ USR, a stablecoin that has sparked a wave of demand for fixed-income options.

Spectra quickly became the leading venue for USR deployment, particularly for users seeking predictable fixed-rate returns. By year-end, USR accounted for more than 80% of Spectra’s TVL.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 Spectra’s TVL growth

USR and Spectra : DeFi Flywheel

USR reached its breakthrough moment at the end of 2024, with TVL jumping from $36 million to nearly $400 million in less than a month. Spectra became the platform of choice for users who wanted to lock in fixed income on USR.

Several key factors kick-started the flywheel:

  • Spectra is one of the first platforms to provide fixed income to USR holders
  • Incentive pools funded by SPECTRA issuance and Resolv yield mechanism quickly attracted liquidity
  • As liquidity flows in, more and more users turn to USR-Spectra strategies, chasing competitive fixed income and potential airdrops

Resolv’s TVL follows almost the same growth curve as Spectra. Yield miners, in particular, are attracted by Spectra’s incentives and Resolv’s stablecoin rewards.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 Resolv Lab’s TVL growth trajectory

This creates a self-feeding growth loop. By December 2024, Spectra’s TVL climbs from ~$20-25M to $143M, at which point the USR pool is just over $300M. Spectra offers one of the first platforms where users can deploy USR for fixed income, so the majority of new USR supply flows directly into its marketplace.

The effect is obvious:

More USR in circulation → more demand for fixed income → more TVL flows into Spectra → growing user confidence → the cycle repeats.

Spectra’s Discord and social channels quickly followed suit. Some even described it as a “Pendle-like moment” as Spectra showed signs of catching up in terms of TVL.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 As more income-generating assets are added, the composition of Spectra’s funding pool also changes

Morpho Loop : Pendle 's flywheel, Spectra 's opportunity

One of the strategies behind Pendle’s recent stablecoin TVL growth is the leveraged yield loop. This is a recursive strategy where users borrow and lend Principal Tokens (PT) to expand fixed income exposure.

This strategy is often referred to as the “Morpho Loop” or stablecoin arbitrage trading, and embodies the practical application of DeFi composability. Taking PT-USR on Pendle as an example, here is how it works:

(i) Obtaining a stable currency with yield

Users start with a base stablecoin like USDC or DAI and convert it into a yield-bearing token like wstUSR.

(ii) Split into PT and YT on Spectra

Users deposit wstUSR into Pendle to generate PT (principal token) and YT (yield token).

Most strategies involve holding PT because its value is relatively stable and accumulates to full par value at maturity. Users can sell YT for immediate gains or use it elsewhere.

(iii) Using PT as collateral on Morpho

Users acquire PT (e.g. PT-wstUSR) and provide it to Morpho as collateral.

For example, the PT-wstUSR/USR market on Morpho allows users to borrow USR with their PT collateral.

(iv) Reinvesting borrowed stablecoins

The borrowed USR is converted back to wstUSR, deposited into Pendle again to mint more PT and YT, and the process repeats.

The result of the Morpho loop is a leveraged fixed-rate position:

Users end up holding more PT than their original capital allows, which means that at maturity, they receive more stablecoins.

Why is this important?

The PT-USR loop is a classic example of DeFi composability — combining stablecoin issuers, yield protocols, and lending markets into a self-reinforcing flywheel.

The strategy looks like this:

Mint stablecoins → split into PT/YT → use PT as collateral → borrow → repeat.

This stablecoin yield strategy has been a key factor in Pendle’s TVL growth as it allows users to expand their fixed income exposure while putting their idle stablecoins to work.

What does this mean for Spectra ?

Currently, this loop exists on Pendle but not Spectra. However, Spectra is actively working with Morpho and ecosystem administrators to bring the Spectra-PT market to Morpho. Once live, the same strategy could open up a new round of growth for Spectra, especially given its deep focus on stablecoin native yield markets and permissionless mining pool creation.

In other words: Pendle's flywheel is spinning today. Spectra's version is still loading up -- but if its mechanics are replicated, the upside could be huge.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 The leveraged income cycle strategy is working

TVL Growth and Token Price Correlation

The cases of Spectra and Pendle illustrate that protocol TVL growth is often correlated with token price performance, especially when the token captures value through fees, issuance, or governance.

Pendle

Pendle TVL exploding in 2024 directly translates into strong token performance:

  • TVL jumped from $230 million to $6.7 billion, with a significant increase in market share
  • PENDLE rose from around $1 to a record high of $6.67, an increase of nearly 590%.

This isn’t just speculation. Pendle’s vePENDLE model introduces fee sharing and governance weights, so more TVL means more revenue for the protocol — and more incentive to lock up PENDLE for voting power and bribes.

At its peak, Pendle had a TVL of $4.6 billion and a market cap of $644 million, giving it a TVL-to-market cap ratio of about 14%. This “undervalued” perception helped drive continued buying. Eventually, after peaking in April, the token price fell back from about $7 to the $2-4 range as some TVL fell with the expiration of popular yield pools.

Nonetheless, the general trend remains: as Pendle’s TVL grows, so does demand for the token. Strong fundamentals (TVL, revenue, and token utility) drive the narrative and investor attention.

Even in early 2025, when Pendle’s TVL fluctuated between $3.5 billion and $5 billion, the token remained within a few dollars. This suggests that the market is still pricing in future upside, not just current TVL.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 PENDLE Token Price vs TVL

Spectra

Spectra’s token history is recent, but early data shows a clear correlation between TVL growth and token price movements.

In December 2024 alone, TVL grew from $20 million to $143 million, driven primarily by USR integration and demand for stablecoin yields.

In early December last year, SPECTRA was issued at a price of $0.07 and climbed to an all-time high of $0.23 within a few weeks, an increase of approximately 310%.

After peaking in early January, SPECTRA’s price began to decline, stabilizing at around $0.04-0.05 by March, while TVL remained stable at over $150 million. This suggests that the initial price surge may have outpaced usage and fee generation, and the market adjusted expectations accordingly.

At its peak price of $0.236, Spectra’s circulating market cap was around $80 million, more than 50% of its $143 million TVL — a MC/TVL ratio much higher than Pendle’s at a similar stage of growth. Once this imbalance became apparent, the premium disappeared.

By March 2025, Spectra will have a TVL of $190 million and a market cap of $14 million, which means its market cap is only about 7% of its TVL - arguably undervalued compared to Pendle, which is at a similar point in its growth curve.

If Spectra continues to scale and activates governance mechanisms like veSPECTRA, token demand could ensue. Assuming strong fee generation and continued adoption, a jump to over $1 billion in TVL could re-price the token.

DeFi Yield Competition: Pendle and Rising Star Spectra

 SPECTRA Token Price vs TVL

Can Spectra catch up with Pendle ?

Pendle has demonstrated strong demand for tokenized yield, with billions of dollars in liquidity and clear product-market fit. Spectra is building on this foundation - focusing on stablecoin native strategies, composable lending integration via Morpho, and a permissionless design to encourage broader participation.

As the revenue landscape continues to evolve, Spectra’s path forward seems to be looking increasingly solid. If it can maintain growth, activate long-term token incentives through veSPECTRA, and continue to attract real users, it could very well become the next major player in the space.

Related reading: Interest-bearing stablecoins are booming. How can you earn income from them?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

PANews reported on July 25 that the Australian Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBTC) disclosed that as of July 24, 2025, it held 956 bitcoins and had an asset management scale
Bitcoin
BTC$115,784.09-2.48%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000218-60.21%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 18:26
Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

XRP Mining, a leading innovator in blockchain-powered financial solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its next-generation mobile cloud mining application. Designed to simplify and democratize cryptocurrency mining, the new platform empowers users worldwide to generate daily passive income directly from their smartphones – no mining hardware, technical skills, or upfront investment required. In a world swept by the wave of digital transformation, one cryptocurrency innovation stands out: XRP Mining – a groundbreaking mobile-first cloud mining platform that allows anyone to turn their smartphone into a portable cryptocurrency miner. With no hardware required, a slick user interface, and a high level of blockchain integration, the platform is revolutionizing the way people use cryptocurrency. Mining no longer requires bulky machines or complex code. Now, the world’s most convenient cryptocurrency mining tool is in your pocket. A Game-Changer in Mobile Crypto Mining The XRP Mining platform is fully cloud-based, powered by clean, renewable energy sources to ensure sustainable mining operations. The system automatically mines the most profitable cryptocurrencies in real-time, allowing users to earn without active participation. Key features include: 100% Automated Cloud Mining – Users simply activate a mining contract; the system handles everything else. Multi-Crypto Earnings – Payouts available in BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOL, LTC, BCH, USDT, USDC, and more. Eco-Friendly Infrastructure – All mining operations are powered by renewable energy to reduce environmental impact. Bank-Grade Security – Integration with McAfee® and Cloudflare® ensures protection against cyber threats and attacks. Global Coverage – Available in 150+ countries with 24/7 multilingual support. How It Works: Three Simple Steps to Start Earning Register: Visit https://xrpmining.com to create an account. New users receive a $15 sign-up bonus and can start collecting $0.60 daily without deposit. Choose a Plan: Select from a variety of USD-based mining contracts. The system auto-converts funds into crypto at real-time rates. Start Mining: Once activated, mining begins instantly. Earnings are deposited daily and can be withdrawn once the balance reaches $100 or reinvested to boost future returns. Stable USD-Pegged Contracts with Crypto Flexibility Though denominated in USD for stability, users can deposit funds in top cryptos, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Tether (USDT – ERC20 & TRC20), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Solana (SOL). All deposits are immediately converted to USD to protect investments from cryptocurrency price movements. The withdrawal will reconvert to the user’s preferred cryptocurrency, again minimizing exposure to the market shifts. Designed for Everyone XRP Mining’s mobile-first platform is tailored for a broad audience—from crypto newcomers to seasoned investors: Beginners seeking a low-risk, easy way to enter the crypto market. Professionals looking for a passive income stream without complexity. Students and Young Adults who want to grow their savings. Parents and Homemakers exploring new ways to boost household income. Retirees in search of low-maintenance, high-potential returns. About XRP Mining XRP Mining is a global platform dedicated to providing accessible, eco-conscious, and fully automated cloud mining solutions. By removing the financial and technical hurdles typically associated with cryptocurrency mining, XRP Mining aims to empower users everywhere to tap into the digital economy – effortlessly and sustainably. Your Smartphone Is Your New Mining Rig – Join the Revolution The world of mining has moved on from noisy garages and tangled wires. Today, your smartphone is all you need to access powerful blockchain infrastructure and daily returns. Whether you’re a crypto novice, side-hustler, or long-term investor, XRP Mining offers a smarter way to grow your digital assets – on your terms, at your pace.
RWAX
APP$0.003821+2.08%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-0.83%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08623-6.33%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22418-5.17%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.000000112--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 18:00

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Australia's Monochrome Spot Bitcoin ETF Holdings Rise to 956 BTC

Turn Your Smartphone into a Miner: XRP Mining’s New Passive Income App Now Live

Arizona woman sentenced for helping North Korea coders get US crypto jobs

Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily