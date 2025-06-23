Four.meme: The graduation rate last week was 1.75%, and the top three tokens in 24-hour trading volume were $EGL1, $CA, and $Liberty

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the Four.meme weekly report (June 16-22), the platform added 3,954 tokens last week, of which 69 were successfully launched on PancakeSwap, with a graduation rate of 1.75%. The number of active users reached 1.061 million, a month-on-month increase of 3,676%, and the weekly trading volume reached US$28.78 million.

The top three tokens by market capitalization are $B ($318.23 million), $BANANAS31 ($71.71 million), and $EGL1 ($64.61 million). In terms of 24-hour trading volume, $EGL1 ranks first with $116.27 million, followed by $CA ($100.52 million) and $Liberty ($74.79 million).

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
