Four.meme: The graduation rate last week was 1.75%, and the top three tokens in 24-hour trading volume were $EGL1, $CA, and $Liberty PANews 2025/06/23 15:27

TOP $0.000097 --% MEME $0.001816 +1.11% EGL1 $0.10032 -6.54% LIBERTY $0.09703 -2.64% CA $0.001835 +2.34%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to the Four.meme weekly report (June 16-22), the platform added 3,954 tokens last week, of which 69 were successfully launched on PancakeSwap, with a graduation rate of 1.75%. The number of active users reached 1.061 million, a month-on-month increase of 3,676%, and the weekly trading volume reached US$28.78 million. The top three tokens by market capitalization are $B ($318.23 million), $BANANAS31 ($71.71 million), and $EGL1 ($64.61 million). In terms of 24-hour trading volume, $EGL1 ranks first with $116.27 million, followed by $CA ($100.52 million) and $Liberty ($74.79 million).