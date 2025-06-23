Hyperliquid's "insider whale" closed its BTC short position in the early morning, making a profit of $1.97 million

PANews
2025/06/23 07:47
Bitcoin
BTC$116,492-1.69%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, Hyperliquid "insider whale" @qwatio's BTC short position was closed at 1 a.m. with a profit of $1.97 million.

He initially used $7.3 million in margin to open a short BTC order with James, but his position was later reduced to less than $1 million due to liquidation. He finally added another position on June 13, with a position cost of $107,766. Since then, the BTC price has been falling back, and he closed his position at 1 a.m. today when the BTC price was below $100,000. He not only made back his losses, but also made an additional profit of $1.97 million.

He has made $26 million this year trading on Hyperliquid through three addresses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5528-2.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:12
Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

PANews reported on July 23 that Trump posted that the housing market has lagged because Powell refused to lower interest rates. Families are hurt because interest rates are too high,
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.95+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 21:15

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotions from Aug. 1

New Solana Treasury Company Accelerate Plans to Raise $1.5 Billion, Joe McCann to Become CEO