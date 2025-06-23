The U.S. State Department issued a global alert, advising American citizens overseas to be vigilant

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, the US State Department issued a global security alert on Sunday, advising American citizens around the world to "be vigilant". After the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, the US State Department said, "The conflict between Israel and Iran has led to travel obstructions and periodic closures of airspace in the Middle East. In addition, demonstrations against US citizens and interests overseas are also possible."

