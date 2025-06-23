Crypto markets crash after US bombs Iran, Texas to add Bitcoin to official reserves | Weekly Recap

A turbulent week in crypto ended with a sharp market downturn, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins plunged following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump.

While geopolitical shockwaves rattled prices and NFTs posted a double-digit drop, crypto venture funding remained surprisingly resilient, and Reddit made headlines for exploring iris-scanning technology to tackle identity challenges in the age of AI.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens plummet

The crypto market slumped over the weekend as geopolitical tensions escalated following President Trump’s order for U.S. forces to join Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.

Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the facilities, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.

Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell by over 2.8% and 9%, respectively. Major altcoins like Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, AB, and Aptos dropped more than 9% in 24 hours.

Iran imposes curfew on domestic crypto exchanges

Earlier in the week, the Central Bank of Iran restricted exchange operating hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The decision follows a politically motivated hack on Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform, that led to losses exceeding $90 million.

The June 18 attack drained and burned assets, rendering them unrecoverable.

Reddit considers iris scans

Reddit is in talks to integrate Sam Altman’s World ID, a biometric verification system that scans irises without storing personal data, to address growing pressure from AI threats, age verification laws, and bot abuse.

The partnership would help Reddit verify user identity and age while preserving anonymity—an increasingly critical balance as regulators and researchers ramp up scrutiny of online platforms.

Coinbase unveils end-to-end stablecoin payments infrastructure

The solution, powered by Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, allows merchants to accept Circle’s stablecoin USDC without dealing with blockchain complexity.

Shopify, the first major partner, has already integrated the system, enabling its vast merchant base to receive near-instant, low-cost USDC payments from customers worldwide.

Crypto VC funding remains resilient

Last week, 18 crypto projects or startups secured a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.

The week was dominated by infrastructure and AI-focused ventures, with EigenLayer leading the pack through a $70 million round backed by a16z crypto—bringing its total funding to $234.5 million. Other notable raises included PrismaX, Sparkchain AI, Gradient Network, Ubyx, and Units Network, each attracting $10 million or more from prominent investors like Pantera, Lightspeed, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase Ventures.

The activity signals continued confidence in foundational crypto technologies and AI convergence, even as deal sizes concentrate around fewer, well-backed projects.

NFTs experience sharp drop

NFT sales fell by 18.43% to $116.9 million, according to data from CryptoSlam.

Despite the sales decline, market participation metrics show mixed results. NFT buyers remain flat at 1,061,348 (50.56% growth maintained).

NFT sellers rise by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have decreased slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

KindlyMD, Nakamoto merger update

Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey.

They have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.

The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

Texas Governor signs Bitcoin reserve bill

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed Senate Bill 21, creating the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—a state-managed fund that will hold Bitcoin as a long-term financial asset.

Operated independently from the general treasury, the reserve is designed to bolster financial resilience and hedge against inflation.

Only assets with a market cap over $500 billion—currently just Bitcoin—qualify. The fund will be overseen by the Texas Comptroller and advised by a three-member crypto investment committee.

X makes good on ‘super app’ idea