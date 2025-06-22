In the past hour, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 100 million US dollars, mainly due to long orders PANews 2025/06/22 21:31

PANews reported on June 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the entire network had a liquidation of $139 million, of which $134 million was liquidated for long orders and $5.5447 million was liquidated for short orders. In addition, the entire network had a liquidation of more than $163 million in the past four hours.