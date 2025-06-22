IDF: Iran has begun launching "retaliatory attacks" PANews 2025/06/22 13:22

PANews reported on June 22 that according to foreign media reports cited by Jinshi, after the nuclear facilities were raided by the US military this morning, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran first launched the 19th round of missile and drone strikes against Israel in the "Real Promise-3" operation. A few hours later, the Israel Defense Forces announced that missiles were detected again being launched into Israel. Air defense alarms were sounded in many places in Israel, including Tel Aviv, and multiple explosions were heard over Tel Aviv. Israeli media reported that the number of missiles launched by Iran was about 30. Later, the Israel Defense Forces again stated that Iran had launched another round of missiles at Israel. The Israel Defense Forces just stated that Iran has begun to launch "retaliatory attacks."