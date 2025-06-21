Negentropy Capital announces dissolution and will liquidate remaining funds and project quotas

2025/06/21 18:35
PANews reported on June 21 that Negentropy Capital founder Billy.BUIDL announced on the X platform that he had decided to dissolve Negentropy Anti-Entropy Capital, which he had established with two other partners, and liquidate the remaining funds and investment project quotas of Negentropy Fund, and will start again as a solo VC independent investor like Mai Gang. Billy.BUIDL added that the past few years have been very unsuccessful, and he has been living off his old capital in the crypto industry without creating new value.

