Paradigm completes liquidation of 70 million LDOs, earning approximately $28.13 million in 4 years PANews 2025/06/21 16:04

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, Paradigm transferred out the last 10 million LDOs (US$7.42 million) it held 10 hours ago, and these LDOs will flow into multiple CEXs in the next few days. Paradigm purchased 70 million LDOs from the Lido Treasury at an over-the-counter price of US$0.76 each four years ago, sold 50 million LDOs at an average price of US$1.31 in November last year, and sold 20 million LDOs at an average price of US$0.79 in the past 11 days. The average transfer price was US$1.16, and the overall investment profit was about US$28.13 million.