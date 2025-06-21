Ethereum spot ETF had a net outflow of $11.3444 million yesterday, and only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieved net outflow

2025/06/21 12:02
PANews reported on June 21 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$11.3444 million yesterday (June 20, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$6.5992 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$745 million.

The second is VanEck ETF ETHV, with a single-day net inflow of US$1.7661 million. The current total net inflow of ETHV in history has reached US$141 million.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a daily net outflow of US$19.7096 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$5.284 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$9.605 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 3.28%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$3.895 billion.

