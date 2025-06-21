A whale/institution that made a profit of $30.45 million through two ETH waves bought 30,000 ETH in the last 8 hours

2025/06/21 09:45
Waves
WAVES$1.1157+4.19%
Ethereum
ETH$3,709.85+1.83%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [the giant whale/institution that made a profit of US$30.45 million through two ETH waves] continued to buy 30,000 ETH (US$72.32 million) at the bottom in the last 8 hours after the decline last night.

After the decline, the whale/institution transferred 58.91 million USDC to Wintermute and 24 million USDC to Coinbase. Then it withdrew 24,000 ETH from Wintermute and 6,000 ETH from Coinbase. Since the third ETH wave started on June 11, the whale/institution has spent a total of 297 million USDC to buy 115,400 ETH in 10 days. The average price is around US$2,574, and the current floating loss is US$18.35 million. There are only 30 million USDC available for purchase in the address.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

