KindlyMD, Nakamoto secure $51.5m more for Bitcoin push

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:11
Moonveil
MORE$0.1045-5.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00763-0.78%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03826-6.79%
Octavia
VIA$0.0162-6.89%

Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto. The latest $51.5 million PIPE round proves investors are all-in on the crypto pivot, even as skeptics question the long-term play.

KindlyMD and Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin (BTC)-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey, announced on June 20 that they have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.

The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

According to the statement, KindlyMD will use the funds to purchase Bitcoin and bolster working capital once its expected merger with Nakamoto closes following shareholder approval.

Nakamoto’s latest capital raise is part of a broader trend: corporations are stockpiling Bitcoin at an unprecedented pace. The number of companies executing formal Bitcoin treasury strategies now exceeds 220, according to public filings and data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

That list includes Strategy, the Michael Saylor-led firm that pioneered corporate BTC accumulation during the pandemic, as well as relative newcomers like Semler Scientific and Metaplanet, which are deploying capital into BTC as both a treasury reserve and a long-term hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

However, while institutional investor appetite for Bitcoin continues to rise, analysts warn that BTC-focused corporate treasuries pose various risks, including liquidity concerns, regulatory uncertainties and crypto market’s notorious volatility, which can force firms to sell at a loss in bear markets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5508-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:12
Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

PANews reported on July 23 that Trump posted that the housing market has lagged because Powell refused to lower interest rates. Families are hurt because interest rates are too high,
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.951+0.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/23 21:15

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

Trump criticizes Powell, says FOMC should take action

Hong Kong to criminalize unlicensed stablecoin promotions from Aug. 1

German State Bank Issues €100M Bond on Polygon – Is TradFi Finally Embracing Crypto?