Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Report: It is too early to assess the impact of tariffs on the economy

PANews
2025/06/20 23:05

PANews June 20 news, according to Jinshi, the latest monetary policy report released by the Federal Reserve to Congress on Friday stated that the US inflation rate has risen and the labor market conditions are solid, but it hinted that the impact of Trump's tariff measures may have just begun to appear, and reiterated the Fed's view that it can wait for clearer conditions before taking action. The Fed said in the report: "The impact of increased import tariffs on US consumer prices this year is highly uncertain, as trade policies continue to evolve, and it is too early to assess how consumers and businesses will react. Although the impact of tariffs cannot be directly observed from official consumer price statistics, the pattern of net price changes for various commodities this year suggests that tariffs may be one of the reasons for the recent rebound in commodity inflation." The report also said that despite the uncertainty, the financial system has been "resilient."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.547-2.54%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 16:33
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
Share
PANews2025/07/15 20:12
US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters

US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Cointelegraph, the American Bankers Association, together with several banks and credit union groups, wrote to the Office of the Comptroller of the
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00005444-10.19%
Share
PANews2025/07/21 14:31

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

US banking lobby asks OCC to hold off on approving crypto firms’ banking charters

US crypto legislation drives $4B surge in stablecoin supply

Spot gold stands above $3,400