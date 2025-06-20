A 23-year-old crypto investor was kidnapped while on a business trip in France

PANews
2025/06/20 23:22
PANews June 20 news, according to The Block, Jameson Lopp tracking data shows that France has experienced another cryptocurrency-related kidnapping, the 10th known "wrench attack" in the country so far this year. The incident took place on Tuesday in the suburb of Maisons-Alfort, southeast of Paris, where a 23-year-old man was kidnapped while on a business trip and forced to call his partner, instructing her to put a Ledger hardware wallet containing a private key and 5,000 euros in cash in a bag and hand it to the attacker. Anonymous sources said: "The attacker used violence to force him to speak." The identity of the victim has not yet been determined, and he was released in the neighboring town of Creteil after the cryptocurrency and cash were taken away.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

