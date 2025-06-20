In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 198 million US dollars, mainly short orders PANews 2025/06/20 23:30

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $198 million, of which $74.6222 million was liquidated for long orders and $123 million was liquidated for short orders. The total liquidation amount of BTC was $62.6409 million, and the total liquidation amount of ETH was $50.3616 million.