PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

PANews
2025/04/28 15:09
Pudgy Penguins
PENGU$0.036353-11.47%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08242+1.65%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004634+0.19%

Author: Nancy, PANews

The crypto market is gradually recovering after a sharp drop, and the overall sentiment is starting to pick up. Recently, whether it is the strong rebound in coin prices, the significant growth in NFT sales, or the continued expansion of the brand, Pudgy Penguins has shown strong growth momentum in multiple dimensions.

The price of the currency rebounded strongly, and NFT and peripheral toys grew in both lines

Pudgy Penguins has shown strong growth momentum recently, both in the crypto market and in the physical field.

PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

From the perspective of the price trend, Coingecko data shows that since the launch of the token $PENGU in mid-December last year, its price has shown a short-term upward trend, but then entered a stage of continuous decline. Since the beginning of January this year, the price of $PENGU has been falling all the way, and even retreated more than 90% from the highest point. This price decline was mainly affected by the overall crypto market downturn and airdrop selling pressure. However, the price of $PENGU has shown a strong rebound recently. From the low point to now, the increase has been nearly 265.8%, and the market value has increased by nearly US$580 million, showing a strong recovery in the market.

It is worth noting that the airdrop selling pressure of $PENGU has been basically lifted. According to Pudgy Penguins' previous disclosure, the airdrop claim period of $PENGU tokens ended on February 5, and the unclaimed 12.16 billion tokens were destroyed, accounting for 13.69% of the total supply at the end of the token claim. This measure effectively reduced the circulating supply of $PENGU in the market, reduced the airdrop selling pressure, and had a positive impact on the price recovery.

At the same time, the liquidity and market visibility of $PENGU are also continuously improving. For example, in March this year, Pudgy Penguins integrated crypto payment Helio Pay and Shop Pay, supporting users to use $PENGU for payment in official stores and thousands of other Shopify stores. It has also been launched on Robinhood and Coinbase in the past two months. The further expansion of market coverage and trading channels may also be one of the important driving forces for the rise in $PENGU prices.

PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

The performance of the NFT series also showed a similar recovery trend. According to NFT Price Floor data, the floor price of Pudgy Penguins rose by 18.43% to 11.37 ETH in the past 7 days; at the same time, the transaction volume and number of transactions also increased by 288.57% and 257.32% respectively. According to previous statistics from CryptoSlam, in the first quarter of this year, the transaction volume of Pudgy Penguins reached US$72 million, the highest in the NFT series, an increase of 13% from US$63.5 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Of course, Pudgy Penguins's peripheral toys, Pudgy Toys, are also continuing to expand their influence in the consumer market. According to official data, Pudgy Toys has successfully landed in more than 10,000 stores around the world and sold more than 2 million toys last year. In addition, Pudgy Penguins also revealed that it has achieved more than 10 billion exposures on social platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, X, Telegram and Discord, and an average of more than 300 million people see and share Pudgy Penguin-related content every day. This high level of social media exposure will further promote its brand awareness and market demand.

PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

From brand partnerships to community building, Pudgy Penguins continues to expand

Since the beginning of this year, Pudgy Penguins has continued to expand its influence around the world through multi-dimensional efforts in IP expansion, marketing and community building.

In terms of IP expansion, Pudgy Penguins continues to deepen its cooperation with global brands. For example, at the beginning of this year, Pudgy Penguins reached a cooperation with PEZ, one of the world's largest candy brands, and its image appeared in the PEZ product line together with well-known brands such as Pokémon and Disney; in February, Pudgy Penguins cooperated with Minini of LINE FRIENDS, one of the largest IPs in South Korea and Asia; in March, Pudgy Penguins launched a cooperation series with VANDYTHEPINK, one of the world's largest streetwear brands; this month, Pudgy Penguins teamed up with Lotte, a Korean retail and entertainment giant, to launch a limited edition Bellyland X Pudgy Penguins collectibles, and its derivative NFT series Lil Pudgy also revealed that it will launch its YouTube Show at the end of May. This series of cooperation has further enhanced the IP image of Pudgy Penguins and enhanced the brand's diversification and market awareness. IP expansion is also the strategic focus of Pudgy Penguins. Its CEO Luca Netz revealed a few months ago that the team currently has 65 people, of which 45 are focused on the IP field.

PENGU price rebounds violently, Pudgy Penguins' multi-line cooperation drives market heat

 Pudgy Penguins' community incentive program on Whop

In terms of brand communication, Pudgy Penguins has taken a series of innovative measures to enhance the participation and vitality of its community. For example, in March this year, Pudgy Penguins launched Pengu Emojis, which received over 100,000 downloads in just two weeks. Recently, Pudgy Penguins also launched a community incentive program on Whop to encourage users to create content on social media around $PENGU to earn rewards, with each post receiving a maximum reward of $250. In order to further motivate active communicators in the community, Pudgy Penguins' community leader Berko recently stated that it plans to launch Pengu Bull SBT in the next few weeks to further enhance the sense of belonging and incentive mechanism of community members. This strategy not only effectively stimulated community enthusiasm, but also further amplified the brand's social communication effect.

In addition, Pudgy Penguins also benefited from the catalysis of ETF-related expectations. In March this year, Canary Capital submitted the S-1 application document for PENGU ETF to the US SEC. Although the ETF has not yet been officially approved, this move has increased the market popularity and brand exposure of Pudgy Penguins. It is worth noting that the Pudgy Penguins team also revealed that as an informal "government consultant", they maintain direct communication with policymakers 2 to 3 times a month.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

PANews July 25 news, according to Yu Jin, another giant whale or institutional address has accumulated a total of 60,647 ETH through FalconX Global today, which is worth about 226
Moonveil
MORE$0.09492-13.81%
Ethereum
ETH$3,640.79-2.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:18
XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

As the XRP price breaks through $3.66, it has once again become the focus of the top cryptocurrency space. At the same time, some investors have begun to pay attention to a fast-rising but little-known project on the XRP ledger: ALL4 Mining cloud mining platform, a next-generation XRP mining project driven by artificial intelligence. Due to XRP’s resilience and strong fundamentals, many XRP holders have developed a keen interest in ALL4 Mining . The platform provides investors with flexible and efficient XRP accumulation opportunities by launching a multi-select contract portfolio, suitable for long-term and short-term investors. The project aims to meet the market’s high demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity XRP investment products. What Is ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining ALL4 Mining is an advanced cloud mining platform that allows users to rent hashing power to mine cryptocurrencies and earn passive income. Unlike traditional mining methods that require expensive hardware, technical expertise, and ongoing maintenance, ALL4 Mining handles all the complexities for users. From hardware maintenance to electricity costs and cooling systems, the platform takes care of every technical aspect, allowing users to focus on their income. The platform’s automated system ensures that users receive rewards over time without any extra effort. Whether you are new to cryptocurrency or an experienced enthusiast, ALL4 Mining provides a seamless way to make money from home. Platform Advantages Get a $15 instant bonus upon registration. High profit levels and daily payouts. No other service fees or management fees. The platform uses more than 10 cryptocurrencies (such as: DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, USDT, BNB, BCH, XRP, SOL) for settlement The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer your friends and get up to $70,000 in referral bonuses. McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human technical online support. How to Start Earning Daily Income with ALL4 Mining Step 1: Register an account Create your free account in less than a minute and get a welcome bonus of $15 , which will allow you to earn $0.6 per day for free as your initial deposit. Step 2: Choose a plan Choose from a variety of profitable mining plans to suit your financial goals. Whether you are looking for short-term gains or long-term returns, ALL4 Mining has you covered. Step 3: Start earning Watch your income grow without any management. Daily profits will be automatically deposited into your account and you can withdraw them to your cryptocurrency wallet address. For more info on contracts, please visit the official website of ALL4 Mining platform . Everything is safe and transparent – official operation, control your financial freedom anytime, anywhere, one-click download of the official APP , support Apple and Android mobile APP applications. In a Nutshell As XRP prices break through historical highs again, the ALL4 Mining platform provides investors with a flexible and efficient way to increase the value of XRP, meeting the strong market demand for low-threshold, high-liquidity investment products. Whether you are a long-term or short-term investor, ALL4 Mining can provide you with a great choice to enhance your portfolio. Join ALL4 Mining now and seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take your XRP investment to new heights! Whether you are an early XRP investor or a cryptocurrency novice, this is your chance to turn your holdings into a daily income stream while contributing to a sustainable, AI-driven blockchain infrastructure.
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 20:04
Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

PANews reported on July 25 that according to PR Newswire , Mega Matrix Inc. ( NYSE American: MPU ) announced that it has completed a private placement of US$16 million,
Share
PANews2025/07/25 21:27

Trending News

More

A whale address hoarded more than 60,000 ETH through FalconX today, worth $226 million

XRP Price Breaks through $3.66, Investors Flock to ALL4 Mining, Redefining AI Cloud Mining

Listed company Mega Matrix completes $16 million in private equity financing and officially enters the stablecoin field

Data Guardians Network Completes $5 Million Pre-Seed Funding

Vietnam launches national blockchain platform NDAChain, including 49 validation nodes