Mango Network to Airdrop 5% of Token Supply—Here’s How to Check Eligibility

CryptoNews
2025/06/20 13:03
Mango Network, a rising Layer 1 blockchain project, on Friday announced a community airdrop ahead of its Token Generation Event. The team will distribute 5% of its total $MGO supply to early users, testnet participants, and community contributors.

The eligibility checker is now live, where users can connect their wallets and complete a three-step process to confirm and eventually claim their rewards.

Distribution begins on June 24, with tokens issued in the order of claim.

To begin, users must “bind” their Twitter accounts, which involves linking their Twitter profile to Mango’s platform to verify their identity and activity. They must also follow BeingDEX, Mango’s ecosystem partner.

Airdrop Claiming Starts June 24, With Eligibility Based On Weighted Points

After linking their profile, users can proceed to verify their airdrop share. A countdown timer on the site marks the time left to confirm eligibility.

Then, users can view and confirm their airdrop share. Once confirmed, the final step will allow users to claim their rewards when the claim window opens at 17:50 UTC on June 24.

Unlike typical airdrops based solely on point totals, Mango uses a weighted system. Token allocation will reflect not just the number of points a user has, but also the quality of their testnet participation and any community roles they held, such as OG status.

All Tokens To Be Unlocked At Claim, With Caution Urged Against Fraud

All tokens will be fully unlocked at the time of distribution. However, the team has urged users to remain cautious of scams. They said that only official Mango channels should be trusted for claiming instructions.

Meanwhile, Mango Network has positioned itself as a next-generation blockchain. It aims to solve two of Web3’s toughest problems — fragmented liquidity and poor user experience. To do this, the project uses a multi-VM, full-chain infrastructure. This design promises a smoother experience for both developers and users.

Now, with the airdrop underway, Mango is rewarding those who helped build its foundation. At the same time, it offers a glimpse into what the future of its ecosystem could look like.

