Financial Times: BBC threatens to take legal action against AI company Perplexity for content scraping PANews 2025/06/20 12:18

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the Financial Times: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) threatened to take legal action against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity for content scraping.