Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC PANews 2025/06/19 23:00

BTC $116,054.01 -2.11% MORE $0.10444 -4.20% HOLD $0.00005441 -10.27%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data updated by Cointelegraph, more than 100 companies currently hold more than 830,000 BTC.