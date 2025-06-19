Trump: "Mr. Too Late" Powell is a disgrace to the United States and should cut interest rates by 250 basis points

PANews
2025/06/19 22:10
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9,938+0,71%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump said: "Mr. Too Late" Powell has cost our country hundreds of billions of dollars. He is indeed one of the dumbest and most destructive people in the government, and the Federal Reserve Committee is an accomplice. Europe has cut interest rates 10 times, and we have not. Our interest rates should have been reduced by 2.5 percentage points (250 basis points), which would have saved Biden billions of dollars in short-term debt. Our inflation rate is very low! "Mr. Too Late" is a disgrace to the United States!"

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$35.3413 million

PANews reported on July 25 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Colorado pastor and wife indicted for $3.4M crypto scam

The pastor claimed that "God told" him to shill INDXcoin, which caused financial losses to at least 300 investors.
Henan issues risk warning: Beware of illegal fundraising in the name of stablecoins

PANews reported on July 15 that according to Jiemian News, the Henan Provincial Office of the Working Mechanism for Preventing and Combating Illegal Financial Activities has recently warned that some
