Pacific Nation Nauru Passes Law to Create Cryptocurrency Regulator

PANews
2025/06/19 17:07
Nifty Island
ISLAND$0.013937-3.18%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5359-1.36%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Pacific island nation of Nauru has passed legislation to establish a virtual asset regulatory agency (CRVAA) to oversee cryptocurrencies, digital banks and Web3 innovations. The bill defines cryptocurrencies as commodities rather than securities, and payment tokens are not included in the scope of investment contracts. The new regulations cover exchange operations, ICOs, NFTs, lending and DeFi services, and regulate stablecoin issuance and cross-border payments.

Nauru President David Adeang said the move is aimed at promoting the country to become a digital asset center in Oceania and enhancing economic resilience through diversified income. The country previously allowed cryptocurrency trading but lacked specific regulation. Nauru has an area of 21 square kilometers and a population of about 12,500, making it the third smallest country in the world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on July 25 that Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan wrote that the four-year cycle that once dominated the crypto market is no longer applicable. Hougan pointed out that the
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:22
From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

At the beginning of 2025, as the liquidity of the secondary market tightened, a large number of altcoins driven by "story + airdrop" were ruthlessly punctured. Countless altcoins have been
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000569+1.06%
VinuChain
VC$0.0064+9.96%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4035-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:00
Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Strategy's official announcement, the company completed the pricing of 28,011,111 shares of variable-rate Class A perpetual preferred stock ($STRC) on July 24,
Share
PANews2025/07/25 20:05

Trending News

More

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

From “air” to “cash flow”: The rise of utility tokens after the VC bubble burst

Strategy increases STRC preferred stock offering size from $500 million to $2.521 billion

$50 million USDC destroyed in USDC Treasury

Interpretation of Solana’s latest technology roadmap: Anchoring the “Internet capital market” and building an on-chain Wall Street