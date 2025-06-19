The Smarter Web Company, a British listed company, increased its holdings by 104.28 bitcoins, bringing its holdings to 346.63 bitcoins PANews 2025/06/19 14:38

PANews reported on June 19 that Smarter Web Company (AQUIS: SWC | OTCQB: TSWCF), a British listed company, announced that it has purchased an additional 104.28 bitcoins according to its "Ten-Year Plan", with an average price of about $104,500 and a total of 8.108 million pounds. The company currently holds a total of 346.63 bitcoins, with a total investment of about 27.203 million pounds.