Ethereum spot ETF inflows reached $19.0998 million yesterday, with net inflows for three consecutive days PANews 2025/06/19 11:56

PANews reported on June 19 that according to SoSoValue data, on June 18, Eastern Time, Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $19.0998 million, recording net inflows for the third consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock ETHA had a net inflow of $15.1087 million in a single day, with a cumulative inflow of $5.304 billion; Grayscale ETH had an inflow of $3.9911 million, with a cumulative inflow of $739 million. The current ETH spot ETF has a total net asset value of $9.94 billion, accounting for 3.26% of Ethereum's total market value.