FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

2025/06/19 08:26
PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early as 2025, taking advantage of the current wave of crypto companies going public. Sources said that FalconX has recently increased its mergers and acquisitions efforts and established cooperation with Standard Chartered Bank, Cantor Fitzgerald, etc., with the intention of expanding institutional services. The company's valuation in 2022 was once US$8 billion.

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 3.26 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened multiple long positions: BTC and SOL long positions with
PANews reported on July 25 that according to the Procuratorate Daily, He and others quietly launched another set of project codes with a "backdoor" after passing the security audit, using
PANews reported on July 25 that according to relevant market data, Hong Kong-listed company Ruihe Digital Intelligence rose 10% during the session, reaching a high of HK$1.67 and currently trading
