Poll: More than 70% of Americans agree that Iran poses a threat to the US

PANews
2025/06/19 08:22
Moonveil
MORE$0.1014-8.91%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03142-4.29%

PANews June 19, according to the latest Fox News poll, as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, American voters are divided on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear facilities, but generally agree that Iran is a national security threat and that the overseas situation will affect life in the United States. 73% of registered voters believe that Iran poses a real threat to the United States, up 13 percentage points from six years ago (when the question was last asked). Most Democrats (69%), Republicans (82%) and independents (62%) believe that Iran poses a real risk, up 12%, 17% and 4% respectively from 2019. The latest poll released on Wednesday came at a time when Trump demanded Iran's "unconditional surrender." The survey showed that voters were polarized on Israel's decision to strike Iran's nuclear program: 49% supported it and 46% opposed it. The proportion of Republican supporters (73%) was more than twice that of Democrats (32%) and independents (32%).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,047.06-2.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
Bitcoin
BTC$116,047.06-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 19:29
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10165-8.29%
Farcana
FAR$0.000225-2.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:51

Trending News

More

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand