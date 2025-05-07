Progress of Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bills in U.S. States | Continuous Update

New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte signed HB 302, announcing the establishment of a "strategic bitcoin reserve" that allows up to 5% of state fiscal funds to be used to hold precious metals, bitcoin, and other digital assets with a market value of more than $500 billion. The New Hampshire Treasury currently holds about $3.6 billion in funds, which can theoretically be used to purchase up to about $181 million in precious metals or bitcoin.

Although Utah has previously passed a related bill, it deleted key provisions on strategic Bitcoin reserves and only retained content such as digital asset custody and protection. Therefore, strictly speaking, New Hampshire became the first state in the United States to include Bitcoin in its state fiscal reserves.