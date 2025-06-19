Cynthia Lummis Urges Congress to Fast-Track GENIUS Act, Warns Crypto Leadership at Stake

CryptoNews
2025/06/19 06:44
BRC20.COM
COM$0.028038+13.98%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03835+3.25%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0004044-2.60%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01399+1.74%
USD1
USD1$1.0009+0.09%

Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) is putting pressure on Congress to pass clear crypto legislation on the heels of the Senate’s approval of the GENIUS Act on June 17.

Cynthia Lummis Makes A Case For Crypto

Giving remarks on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Lummis argued that while the successful Senate vote brought the U.S. “one step closer to being a welcoming home for digital assets,” Congress still needs to pass market structure legislation as a whole in order to make the U.S. the global “crypto capital.”

“The success of the GENIUS Act hinges on comprehensive market structure legislation that protects consumers, establishes transparency, and creates clearly defined trading regulations,” Lummis said. “Congress must act quickly.”

Lummis further claimed that working on crypto market structure policy has begun “in earnest,” with draft legislation and Senate hearings on the topic to come within the next few weeks.

“This is only the first step,” Lummis said. “Congress must pass comprehensive market structure legislation in the coming months that draws a line between the security and commodity and creates a pathway for digital assets to register with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).”

The GENIUS Act Heads To The House

The GENIUS Act advanced past the Senate in a 68-30 vote on Tuesday despite partisan division over the stablecoin bill’s passage.

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) urged her fellow U.S. lawmakers to vote no on the legislation, citing concerns related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures.

The Donald Trump-affiliated crypto platform World Liberty Financial recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin known as USD1, sparking backlash from his political opponents.

“A bill that turbocharges the stablecoin market, while facilitating the President’s corruption and undermining national security, financial stability, and consumer protection is worse than no bill at all,” Warren said in a May press release.

Despite the pushback, the GENIUS Act will now head to the House of Representatives.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,047.06-2.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
Bitcoin
BTC$116,047.06-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 19:29
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10165-8.29%
Farcana
FAR$0.000225-2.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:51

Trending News

More

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand