Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!
🗓4/14 Update:
$RFC market value exceeds 100 million, the only meme to exceed 100 million in 2 months
$DB is similar to the fartcoin spoof derivative, $MUTUMBO ugly hamster Ansen calls orders
Looking back, $Fartcoin has almost increased 10 times in a month. There is not much money left in the bear market. Choose the right time to invest!
⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!
