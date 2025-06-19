Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 00:59

Stock markets are zeroing in on the Federal Reserve’s key interest rate decision, while the conflict in the Middle East takes a step out of the spotlight.

Major U.S. stock indices were higher ahead of the announcement. On Wednesday, June 18, the Dow Jones rose 132 points, or 0.31%. At the same time, the S&P 500 gained 0.40%, while the NASDAQ climbed 0.55%.

Dow Jones Industrial Average heatmap

The Fed is scheduled to announce its interest rate decision on June 18 at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Market consensus expects the central bank to keep rates steady. The Fed remains concerned about rising inflation, particularly following the introduction of former President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Trump also anticipates no rate cuts. Earlier, he remarked that “stupid” Fed Chair Jerome Powell probably won’t cut rates. That remark is part of the ongoing pressure by the U.S. President on the Fed.

Trump has said interest rates should be at least two percentage points lower to support the economy. However, that scenario appears unlikely, especially as rising oil prices, driven by the Israel-Iran war, add to inflation concerns.

Trump escalates rhetoric over Iran

While markets are focusing on the Fed, tensions in the Middle East threaten to escalate further. Notably, Trump confronted Iran with a threatening tone, refusing to rule out direct U.S. military involvement. He stated that “it’s very late to be talking” with Iran.

“Nobody knows what I’m going to do,” Trump told reporters when asked whether or not the U.S. would strike Iran. U.S. continues to support Israel with its strikes on Iran, which have already done significant damage to its military capabilities. However, Iran is also retaliating against Israel with missiles and drones.

While Qatar and Oman are trying to mediate a ceasefire, they are urging Israel to de-escalate. On the other hand, Israel is doing its best to get the U.S. directly involved in the war, which would likely have immediate consequences on the entire region and the global oil market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

A growing number of European firms are joining the Bitcoin treasury wave, and this time, it’s the Sweden-based digital commerce firm Refine Group stepping in. Per a July 25 press release, Refine Group has raised SEK 5 million, roughly $475,000,…
Bitcoin
BTC$116,047.06-2.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 19:00
Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

PANews reported on July 25 that Cango, a Bitcoin mining company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, tweeted that the company mined 147 new Bitcoins this week, and the
Bitcoin
BTC$116,047.06-2.03%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 19:29
Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Tether is putting its profits to work, revealing a massive venture portfolio that stretches far beyond stablecoins. On July 23, CEO Paolo Ardoino revealed that the company has invested in more than 120 companies through its venture arm, Tether Investments.…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10165-8.29%
Farcana
FAR$0.000225-2.59%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/23 20:51

Trending News

More

EU BTC treasuries pile up as Refine Group raises $475k to buy Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining company Cango mined 147 new BTC this week, and its total holdings have reached 4387.1

Tether has invested in over 120 companies: CEO Ardoino

Bitwise CIO: The four-year cycle is dead, long-term positive for cryptocurrencies

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand