XEP

XEP is the core of a powerful, community-driven ecosystem, designed for growth and innovation. The Electra Protocol blockchain (Layer 1) provides the foundation for seamless, secure trading, while OmniXEP’s fast Layer 2 technology, unbreakable smart contracts, and ultra-low fees make it easy to build and trade. With ElectraDEX integrated, creating and exchanging tokens is simple. Whether you’re a developer or creator, you’re welcome to build on XEP and be part of this decentralized future

Nom de la cryptomonnaieXEP

ClassementNo.1528

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation18,238,657,025.69173

Offre maximale30,000,000,000

Offre totale18,238,657,025.69173

Taux de circulation0.6079%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.00364294,2021-02-06

Prix le plus bas0.000164469871839282,2023-09-24

Blockchain publiqueXEP

