eCash is the natural continuation of the Bitcoin Cash project. Realizing the vision of the legendary Milton Friedman, eCash follows through on key promises such as the innovative Avalanche consensus layer while also introducing concepts never before seen in a Bitcoin project such as staking, fork-free network upgrades, and subchains.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieXEC

ClassementNo.136

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché0.0001%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation19,898,295,297,582

Offre maximale21,000,000,000,000

Offre totale19,898,295,297,582

Taux de circulation0.9475%

Date d'émission2021-07-05 00:00:00

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000592590659826054,2021-11-10

Prix le plus bas0.000015996212103553,2025-04-07

Blockchain publiqueBCHA

