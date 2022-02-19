WRLD

NFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWRLD

ClassementNo.1362

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation712,090,665

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale5,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1424%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.6207653499304687,2022-02-19

Prix le plus bas0.003959094157738242,2023-01-02

Blockchain publiqueETH

IntroductionNFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.