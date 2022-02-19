WRLD

NFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWRLD

ClassementNo.1362

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation712,090,665

Offre maximale5,000,000,000

Offre totale5,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.1424%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.6207653499304687,2022-02-19

Prix le plus bas0.003959094157738242,2023-01-02

Blockchain publiqueETH

IntroductionNFT Worlds are a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) living on the Ethereum blockchain. Each NFT World is an explorable, limitless world that can be built into anything you can imagine.NFT Worlds are Minecraft compatible, massively multiplayer, will have developer APIs, are decentralized, and more.

Secteur

Réseaux sociaux

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceClause de non-responsabilité : les données sont fournies par cmc et ne doivent pas être considérées comme des conseils en matière d'investissement.

MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
Rechercher
Favoris
WRLD/USDT
NFT Worlds
----
--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (WRLD)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Info
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Opérations sur le marché
Spot
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
MEXC est votre voie la plus facile vers la cryptomonnaie. Explorez la meilleure plateforme d'échange de cryptomonnaies au monde pour acheter, trader et gagner des cryptomonnaies. Tradez du Bitcoin, de l'Ethereum et plus de 3,000 altcoins.
WRLD/USDT
NFT Worlds
--
--‎--
Haut 24 h
--
Bas 24 h
--
Volume 24 h (WRLD)
--
Rotation 24 h (USDT)
--
Graphique
Carnet d'ordres
Opérations sur le marché
Info
Ordres ouverts（0）
Historique d'ordres
Historique de trading
Positions ouvertes (0)
network_iconRéseau instable
Service client en ligne
Loading...