WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieWHITE

ClassementNo.216

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation650,000,000,000

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.65%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.002454836077443205,2025-06-01

Prix le plus bas0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Blockchain publiqueETH

