VON
Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.
Nom de la cryptomonnaieVON
ClassementNo.1438
Capitalisation boursière$0.00
Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00
Part de marché%
Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%
Offre en circulation249,406,066,278
Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000
Offre totale1,000,000,000,000
Taux de circulation0.2494%
Date d'émission--
Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--
Sommet historique0.000941194040872492,2025-03-02
Prix le plus bas0.000004946453995299,2025-01-13
Blockchain publiqueBSC
