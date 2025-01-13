VON

Vameon brings you a cutting-edge 3D mobile Action-RPG dEmpire of Vampire game powered by BNB Chain, blending AAA gameplay with instant onboarding, all within a decentralized Play-to-Earn NFT Metaverse. Players are fully immersed in an ecosystem where they can mint free NFT-characters and build their value through in-game progress, as well as earn crypto rewards, and enjoy the captivating gameplay.

Nom de la cryptomonnaieVON

ClassementNo.1438

Capitalisation boursière$0.00

Capitalisation boursière entièrement diluée$0.00

Part de marché%

Volume de trading / Capitalisation boursière (en 24 heures)0.00%

Offre en circulation249,406,066,278

Offre maximale1,000,000,000,000

Offre totale1,000,000,000,000

Taux de circulation0.2494%

Date d'émission--

Le prix auquel l'actif a été émis pour la première fois--

Sommet historique0.000941194040872492,2025-03-02

Prix le plus bas0.000004946453995299,2025-01-13

Blockchain publiqueBSC

